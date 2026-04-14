Federal investigators dismantle dark web drug ring leading to Germany extradition

A four-year federal investigation into a dark web drug trafficking network has led to multiple charges against a Canadian man who was arrested in Germany and flown back to Canada this week after evading police for months.The accused, 29-year-old Isaac Oliveira Scott, was escorted back to Canada by Federal Policing Pacific Region Drugs and Organized Crime investigators after German authorities arrested him in February on a Canada-wide warrant and an Interpol Red Notice issued in connection with the case.The investigation, which began in December 2022, uncovered what police describe as a sophisticated criminal network using cryptocurrency, the dark web and Canada Post to distribute illegal drugs and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl across the country.On October 14, 2025, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved 11 charges against Oliveira Scott, including five counts of drug trafficking, one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and five firearms-related offences.According to investigators, a search warrant executed at a Lower Mainland residence in February 2024 led to the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, stolen firearms, ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia, fraudulent identification documents and Canadian currency. Oliveira Scott was arrested at the time but later released while the investigation continued.Police say he left Canada in May 2025 before charges were formally laid. Once the charges were approved, investigators issued a Canada-wide warrant and worked with international partners to locate him abroad.“This file represents the tenacity of federal investigators working with international law enforcement partners to ensure those who are charged in Canada will eventually be caught,” said RCMP Federal Policing media relations officer Cpl. James Bennett. He added the network took extensive steps to conceal identities while operating “a sophisticated enterprise” that distributed illicit drugs nationwide.