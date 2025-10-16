Federal Islamophobia advisor used office to back pro-Palestinian activism

Newly released federal records show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, used her taxpayer-funded office to advocate for pro-Palestinian activism among public servants and to criticize Jewish organizations, including B’nai Brith.Blacklock's Reporter says Access To Information documents reveal that Elghawaby, who earns $191,300 a year, encouraged Muslim federal employees to “speak out on Palestinian issues” and privately corresponded with officials to raise complaints about alleged “anti-Palestinian racism.”“Anti-Palestinian racism takes various forms including justifying violence against Palestinians, failing to acknowledge Palestinians as an indigenous people or as having a collective identity,” Elghawaby said during a 2024 videoconference. She claimed discrimination could include “escorting an employee out of the workplace for making pro-Palestinian remarks,” though she provided no examples.The comments were made to the Muslim Federal Employees Network, a volunteer group founded in 2021 that gained prominence after Hamas’ October 7, 2023 massacre of Israelis, which killed and kidnapped hundreds, including eight Canadians. .Days later, the group hosted an online event titled Free Expression And Safety In The Workplace, where participants discussed how to “navigate resistance” faced by Muslim employees when speaking about Palestine.Records show Elghawaby maintained regular contact with the group and lobbied on its behalf with senior federal officials. About 2% of federal employees identify as Muslim, according to a 2024 government survey.Elghawaby also used her position to correspond about the Hamas attacks, with one senior analyst in her office writing to Muslim employees on October 9, 2024, saying: “I hope you are well especially during what is a very difficult week. Know that our office is thinking about you and your members.”In her notes for an “anti-Palestinian racism” event, Elghawaby wrote that the Hamas massacre was “difficult for Muslims” and that “anti-Palestinian sentiments are on the rise in Canada.” .She claimed Muslim Canadians were being “targeted” since the attacks and said she had raised the issue with “government leaders and officials.”“What is also concerning is the curtailment of civil liberties we have seen for those who exercise their Charter rights and express support for Palestinian human rights,” Elghawaby wrote, adding that her office was “tracking several instances of professional repercussions” against people participating in pro-Palestinian protests.The records also show Elghawaby privately intervened after receiving a complaint about B’nai Brith, a Jewish advocacy group that had raised concerns before Parliament about taxpayer-funded academic research promoting anti-Semitism. The anonymous complaint accused B’nai Brith of “racial and religious profiling” for identifying federally funded researchers with “Muslim, Middle Eastern or Southeast Asian names.”“It is important these House of Commons committees receive regular briefings presenting a narrative in support of Palestinians,” the complainant wrote.Elghawaby thanked the sender, calling their concerns “greatly appreciated” and saying her office “recognizes the importance of fostering balanced and inclusive narratives.”Although she later acknowledged the issue was “outside the direct scope” of her mandate, she said the complaint would be forwarded “to the appropriate authorities for further attention.”Elghawaby’s activities have raised questions about whether her taxpayer-funded role — created to address Islamophobia — has been used to promote partisan or ideological advocacy within the federal government.