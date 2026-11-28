CALGARY — Federal cabinet could end a lawful strike in a federally regulated industry if it deemed the walkout would “adversely affect the national interest” under legislation a Commons committee took up Monday.Blacklock’s Reporter reported MPs began reviewing the proposed changes to the Canada Labour Code after the committee held 13 meetings on Bill C-39, an omnibus economic bill. The Canadian Labour Congress warned the strike provision would give large employers a way around collective bargaining.NDP MP Heather McPherson (Edmonton Strathcona) accused the government of undermining workers’ rights. “It is so profoundly dishonest,” she told the committee. .Ontario School Board Council of Unions education workers vote 94% for strike mandate.Bloc Québécois MP Gabriele Ste-Marie also objected, calling some of the measures “truly dangerous.”Conservative MP Kyle Seeback (Dufferin-Caledon) said Liberal committee members had been told to vote against every opposition amendment.Liberal MP John-Paul Danko (Hamilton West-Ancaster) accused the Conservatives and NDP of obstructing the bill for more than 90 hours.The committee’s hearings included weekend sessions.Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske told reporters November 17 the government had publicly invited amendments.She said the congress submitted proposals but saw little willingness from Ottawa to change the provisions.Bruske warned that curbing lawful strikes could make unauthorized walkouts more likely. “The risk of wildcat strikes climbs,” she said.