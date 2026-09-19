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Federal labour board orders CRA to pay Christian employees $13,500 over vaccine mandate

A federal labour board has ordered the Canada Revenue Agency to pay $13,500 in damages to two Christian employees who were suspended without pay after refusing to comply with the agency’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
A federal labour board has ordered the Canada Revenue Agency to pay $13,500 in damages to two Christian employees who were suspended without pay after refusing to comply with the agency’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.Government Executive
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Canada Revenue Agency
Covid
Vaccine
Vaccine Mandates
Treasury Board
Supreme Court Of Canada
Vaccine Mandate
Christian
Covid 19
COVID-19 Charges
Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board
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