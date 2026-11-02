Federal labour board orders 'Islamophobia' sensitivity training following workplace discrimination concerns

A federal labour board has arranged sensitivity training on Muslim religious practices amid concerns that workplace discrimination complaints involving "Islamophobia" could be dismissed or trivialized.Blacklock's Reporter says documents obtained through Access to Information show the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board discussed the need for additional training following a Jan. 21 meeting involving its chair.The training comes after another federal department recommended that managers avoid scheduling coffee breaks and lunches during Ramadan to accommodate Muslim employees who may be fasting.“The ways 'Islamophobia' can permeate a workplace can often be nuanced and deeply embedded so as to be normalized,” said a memo outlining the labour board discussions.“Unfortunately this can also lead to these issues being overlooked or missed.”The memo warned that federal employees experiencing religious discrimination may be reluctant to file complaints because of difficulties proving their allegations or fears of retaliation.“Racism and discrimination are often under-reported in part due to the difficulty in meeting the threshold of proof but also because of fear of reprisal or humiliation,” the document stated.It also raised concerns about how the board writes decisions involving allegations of racism and religious discrimination.“There is a way to write a decision without demeaning employees with lived experiences of racism and 'Islamophobia,'” the memo said.Officials recommended additional training “to gain an understanding of the Board’s current sensitivity and 'Islamophobia' awareness.”The board did not respond to a request for comment Friday, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.Fewer than 2% of federal public servants identify as Muslim. The documents did not indicate whether the labour board had arranged comparable sensitivity training involving other religious groups.The initiative follows a separate controversy involving Shared Services Canada, the federal department responsible for government information technology services.In 2025, department executives recommended that managers avoid organizing informal coffee breaks and workplace lunches during Ramadan, the Islamic holy month when observant Muslims fast between dawn and sunset..Records showed 100 of Shared Services Canada's 9,393 employees identified as Muslim, representing approximately 1.1% of its workforce.Ray Edwards, then the department's chief equity and inclusion officer, issued the recommendations in an internal email obtained through Access to Information.“Avoid scheduling lunches or informal coffee breaks and chats as this could unintentionally put your Muslim colleagues in an uncomfortable position,” Edwards wrote.He also advised managers against making assumptions about employees' religious practices.Edwards explained that fasting during Ramadan carries religious significance for Muslims and should be respected by colleagues and supervisors.“Fasting is done as a way to purify the soul, practice self-discipline and express gratitude for the blessings in life,” he wrote.“As such it’s important to be respectful of Muslim colleagues who may be fasting during Ramadan and to understand the significance of this observance.”The email acknowledged that not all Muslim employees observe Ramadan in the same way, with practices varying according to personal beliefs, cultural traditions and health considerations.Managers were also encouraged to adjust meeting schedules to accommodate employees observing the religious fast.“Schedule meetings thoughtfully, avoiding early mornings and late afternoons when energy levels may be lower,” Edwards wrote.He specifically recommended avoiding important meetings during Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daily fast, and Suhoor, the meal eaten before dawn.“Be mindful of not scheduling important meetings during Iftar (the breaking of the fast) or Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) times,” he wrote.“Be conscious of your language and actions during Ramadan.”The records did not indicate that Shared Services Canada formally prohibited coffee breaks or required all employees to follow the recommendations.Similarly, the labour board documents did not disclose the cost of its sensitivity training or whether similar programs were being considered for other religious communities.