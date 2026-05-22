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Federal Liberals attack Smith over independence referendum

Premier Danielle Smith addressing Albertans and introducing a referendum question on Alberta remaining in Canada.
Premier Danielle Smith addressing Albertans and introducing a referendum question on Alberta remaining in Canada. Government of Alberta: YouTube
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Ryan Gerritsen
Christy Clark
Globe And Mail
Terry Newman
Alberta independence movement
CBC Power and Politics
Alberta referendum
Corey Hogan
Alberta Forever Canada
Stay Free Alberta
robert fife
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Western Standard
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