News

Federal managers scramble after Rebel News tweet about Calgary airport guard wearing Palestine pin

Ezra Levant
Ezra Levant Courtesy Rebel News
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Calgary International Airport
Ezra Levant
Rebel News
Canadian Air Transport Security Authority
Palestine
Rhoda Boyd
Garda Security Screening Inc.
G4S Secure Solutions Canada Ltd
Securitas Transport Aviation Security Ltd.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news