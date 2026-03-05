Federal managers scramble after Rebel News tweet about Calgary airport guard wearing Palestine pin

Federal airport security managers rushed to track down a screening officer at Calgary International Airport after a social media post by Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant drew attention to a Palestine-themed pin on the employee’s badge, according to Access to Information records.Blacklock's Reporter says internal emails show officials with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority quickly launched a search for the guard after Levant posted a message on Twitter on Dec. 18 describing his experience while passing through security in Calgary.In the post, Levant claimed the person who searched his bag was wearing a Palestine sticker on a security badge and questioned why a “foreign migrant” would be responsible for screening passengers.The tweet quickly gained traction online, drawing roughly 1,000 reposts and more than 150 comments from users reacting to the claim.Within minutes of the post appearing online, federal staff began circulating emails asking colleagues to verify the situation.“Can you find out if this is true?” one manager wrote in an early morning message to staff. Another email emphasized urgency, stating the matter required “immediate attention” because the post had already appeared on Twitter..Communications director Rhoda Boyd later sent an email to staff describing the situation as “disturbing” and asking officials to review whether the officer’s badge violated uniform rules.“Check on whether we have a policy now about what security officers can wear on their uniform or badges,” Boyd wrote in a message sent at 8:01 a.m. “If it was drafted recently, we would have to investigate if the security officer in question … is in contravention of that policy by wearing a flag.”By mid-morning, managers were instructing staff to act quickly.“This needs to be addressed as soon as possible,” one internal email stated. “Security officers need to remain professional as they represent the Authority and cannot wear pins that promote political advocacy issues or causes.”At 11:08 a.m., officials reported the officer had been identified. According to the records, managers met with the employee and had the sticker removed from the badge.A photograph circulated internally showed the pin as a heart-shaped Palestinian flag bearing the slogan, “It ain’t much but it’s honest work.”Officials later said a reminder would be sent to screening officers about rules governing what may be worn on uniforms.Passenger and baggage screening at Canadian airports is carried out by private contractors hired by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, including Garda Security Screening Inc., G4S Secure Solutions Canada Ltd. and Securitas Transport Aviation Security Ltd.The security officer involved in the incident was not publicly identified.