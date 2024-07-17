Federal memo bars media leaks, alleges whistleblowers hurts democracy

A federal memo obtained through Access to Information tells staff whistleblower leaks to reporters are not allowed, alleging “privileged information” disclosed to the public hurts democracy. Department of Immigration managers in the January 19 memo, obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter, told employees to send any grievance to an anonymous electronic suggestion box — but acknowledged media were bound to hear about it anyway.“Disclosing privileged information to media or other third parties erodes the very trust on which democratic institutions of government depend in addition to violating conditions of employment and breaching security requirements,” wrote immigration department officials. The memo said managers welcomed in-house criticism providing whistleblowers did not contact media. Employees must not take actions “undermining the legitimacy of the institution,” they wrote. “Canada has visible pockets of effective institutionalized dissent. The tradition of a dissenting opinion in the courts is well established. Security and intelligence organizations regularly employ red team-blue team exercises in which one team acts as offence and another team acts as defence.”“These practices are not viewed as undermining the legitimacy of the institution. Rather, substantiated dissent from experts is viewed as a useful tool in identifying vulnerability and mitigations, i.e. for planning and risk management.”On May 21, the department introduced a “Dissent Channel,” an electronic account allowing staff to file complaints without identifying themselves.“Media is likely to learn of the new Dissent Channel either from staff or through the various reporting mechanisms,” said the memo. “While its creation may not eliminate departmental leaks the new channel will support efforts to be more inclusive.”The suggestion box “mitigates against dissenting views being shared publicly,” said the memo. It did not elaborate.“‘Dissent Channel’ will allow users to bring dissenting views on substantive migration policy, program and project matters to the attention of the deputy minister in a manner which protects the author from any penalty or reprisal when such views cannot be communicated in a full and timely manner through regular operating channels,” said the memo.The attempt to curb whistleblower leaks follows a 2023 ethics report to the clerk of the privy council that complained of “decreasing confidence in Canada’s democracy” by a cynical electorate. Measures of decreasing confidence in Canada’s democracy are cause for concern,” said the report. “Citizens rightfully expect publicly funded institutions to deliver services effectively and efficiently.”The report noted a “lack of consequences and accountability” for corrupt or incompetent managers. “There is a perceived lack of accountability or a ‘double standard’ between senior leadership and employees when it comes to compliance and enforcement of the Values And Ethics Code For The Public Sector,” it said.