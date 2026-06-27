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Federal memo reveals fraud concerns behind crackdown on overseas student loan funding

Students are seen walking at McGill University in Montreal on Aug. 23, 2023.
Students are seen walking at McGill University in Montreal on Aug. 23, 2023. Courtesy Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada
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Cdnpoli
Foreign Students
Department of Employment and Social Development Canada
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
Jonathan Wallace
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Western Standard
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