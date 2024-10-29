Federal minister reaffirms criticism of Adler’s Senate appointment

Federal Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal stood firm Monday on his criticism of Charles Adler’s Senate appointment, expressing ongoing dissatisfaction with the decision to the Commons indigenous affairs committee. "I stand by it today," said Vandal, addressing Conservative MP Bob Zimmer (Prince George–Peace River), who questioned the minister about his past objections.“You had been openly critical of the Prime Minister around the Senate appointment in Manitoba,” Zimmer stated, citing press clippings that included Vandal's comments. In August, Vandal had stated, "There are many eminently qualified Manitobans who are better suited to represent our province than Charles Adler," and he reaffirmed that view Monday. “On your reference to Charles Adler, I’ll let my statement stand,” he told the committee. “I think the whole issue of senatorial appointments is tricky.”Blacklock's Reporter said Adler, sworn into the Senate on September 17, has not yet delivered a speech or engaged in any Senate debate. His appointment has sparked strong opposition from Manitoba’s indigenous leaders, including the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc., who contend that Adler has a “history of racist and derogatory remarks against First Nations people.” They called the appointment a “grave insult,” particularly given Manitoba’s significant Indigenous population.The controversy stems from Adler’s 1999 remarks on Radio CJOB in Winnipeg, in which he characterized First Nations individuals as “lazy” and “boneheads,” comments that drew formal complaints from Manitoba Chiefs to the CRTC. In these broadcasts, Adler claimed that First Nations people “want a free ride through life” and made unverified accusations about protest payments. “That is not a confirmed story,” he admitted. "It’s a story that’s out there.”Adler’s past comments have continued to be a point of contention, including remarks on the dangers of criticizing indigenous leaders: “If you want to get deep down into the politics of reserves...that’s the kind of stuff that might get you an award in journalism,” he said. “On the other hand, it might get you a bullet.”The Manitoba Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, which vetted Adler’s candidacy, has remained silent on the controversy. The board includes notable figures such as Ashish Modha, co-chair of the Business Council of Manitoba’s Truth and Reconciliation Committee, but none have publicly addressed the concerns raised by indigenous leaders.