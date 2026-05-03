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Federal 'nation-building' plan under fire as MPs say zero projects approved nearly a year after law passed

Aaron Gunn, MP for North Island—Powell River.
Aaron Gunn, MP for North Island—Powell River.CPAC screenshot
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Cdnpoli
Dominic Leblanc
Aaron Gunn
Mark Carney
Bill C-5
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