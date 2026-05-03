Federal 'nation-building' plan under fire as MPs say zero projects approved nearly a year after law passed

Ottawa’s flagship fast-track infrastructure law is facing growing criticism after officials confirmed that not a single project has yet been designated under the system created to accelerate national development.Blacklock's Reporter says at a parliamentary committee hearing, Conservative MP Aaron Gunn challenged the government’s progress under Bill C-5, known as the Building Canada Act, which was passed on June 26 last year and gives cabinet sweeping authority to fast-track major industrial projects deemed in the “national interest.”Despite those powers, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc confirmed to MPs that the government has not yet approved a single project.“We have not designated under the law a project yet,” LeBlanc told the Special Joint Committee on the Exercise of the Powers Under the Building Canada Act.Gunn questioned whether that track record could be considered success, noting the law was designed specifically to speed up approvals and begin construction quickly.“It’s been 10 months since the passing of Bill C-5,” Gunn said, pressing the minister on whether he was satisfied with having “zero” designated projects so far. LeBlanc replied that he was satisfied, pointing to what he described as preparatory work underway.That answer drew further criticism from Gunn, who suggested the government’s definition of success did not align with the legislation’s stated purpose.“My understanding was that one of the primary purposes of Bill C-5 was to get these projects designated as in the national interest,” he said. “Yet it’s been almost a year since the passing of the law and we’re sitting at zero.”.When asked when Canadians could expect the first approval, LeBlanc declined to provide a timeline, saying he would not respond to what he called “loaded questions.”Gunn continued pressing the minister on whether he would remain satisfied if no projects were approved in another year or even two, but LeBlanc refused to engage with hypothetical scenarios.The exchange also turned to broader claims about government performance. Gunn challenged LeBlanc’s assertion that Canada is building infrastructure faster than ever, referencing historical leaders such as John A. Macdonald and Wilfrid Laurier. LeBlanc responded that he would not speculate on what past prime ministers might think of current efforts.Prime Minister Mark Carney has repeatedly emphasized the urgency of accelerating infrastructure development. In a mandate letter dated May 21, he instructed ministers that Canada “must build an enormous amount of new infrastructure at speeds not seen in generations,” calling for urgency and “vigour” in execution.Carney also defended Bill C-5 shortly after its introduction, describing it as “really, really important” and central to unlocking economic potential. Speaking to reporters on June 20, he said the legislation would help deliver major national projects more quickly.