A federal panel recommends another COVID-19 booster shot for retirees beginning this month. It follows disclosures the Public Health Agency ordered delivery of another 91 million vaccine doses, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“A fourth dose of an original monovalent COVID-19 vaccine provides an increase in vaccine effectiveness against infection,” wrote the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. The panel noted there is “waning of protection” over time.
The Committee in a report Friday said a new round of booster shots are recommended but not mandatory. “Starting in the spring of 2023 the Committee recommends an additional booster dose may be offered to individuals who are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” said the report Guidance On An Additional Covid-19 Booster Dose In The Spring Of 2023.
The panel said a fourth shot is recommended for people over 80, residents of nursing homes, Canadians over 18 “who are moderately to severely immunocompromised” and Canadians over 65 who suspect they never contracted COVID.
“There are Canadian data suggesting vaccine protection may reach a plateau for adults with hybrid immunity,” said Guidance. It defined “hybrid immunity” as protection from at least one Covid shot plus “exposure from infection.”
“A greater proportion of older adults are protected by vaccination only and have not been infected as compared to younger ages,” wrote the Committee. “Adolescents and young adults have the highest proportion of hybrid immunity and a large proportion of children have been infected but not vaccinated.”
The recommendation came three days after the Department of Public Works disclosed it contracted for delivery of an estimated $2.7 billion worth of vaccines in 2023 and 2024. The shipments were ordered two years ago under advance purchase agreements with pharmaceutical companies. The Auditor General in a December 6 report COVID-19 Vaccines estimated costs averaged $30 per dose.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos last June 30 told reporters that Canadians would be required to take regular booster shots for the foreseeable future. “‘Up to date’ is the right way to think about vaccination now,” said Duclos. “‘Fully vaccinated’ makes no sense now. It’s about ‘up to date.’”
“We will never be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Duclos. “Like the virus, our immunity also evolves.”
A total of 89% percent of adults have received at least two COVID shots, according to Public Health Agency data. The rate is over 90% in British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. The national vaccination rate for Canadians over 80 is 99%.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(13) comments
One of Japan’s leading scientists has blown the whistle during a recent hearing, warning that mRNA shots have been rolled out onto the public due to “fraud.”
Dr. Masanori Fukushima has filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government in an effort to prevent any more mRNA Covid vaccines from being given.
During a statement on the case, Fukushima warned that the shots are “a historically serious problem that threatens the very existence of Japan.”
However, he also warns that the harms caused by the vaccines are now a worldwide problem.
Fukushima is the chairman of the Translational Research Informatics Center and also serves as professor emeritus at Kyoto University.
The renowned scientist has nearly three decades of experience in cancer research and overarching medical care.
According to Fukushima, the extensiveness of adverse health outcomes caused by the mRNA injections ultimately put billions of innocent people in harm’s way.
https://slaynews.com/news/top-japanese-scientist-blows-whistle-warns-fraud-mrna-shots-threatens-our-very-existence/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
I wonder if anyone will do a study into the Billions saved by the Federal Govt after the Great Covid VAX Kill of 2021/2022? The overwhelming number of Deaths in Canada were in the 70+ age group . . . most would have been collecting Old Age and CPP . . .
The Fact that Canada had nearly 5 Xs the deaths per million that Sweden did should wake up even the slowest thinkers . . . how did Sweden respond to the CCP Virus?
They did NOTHING, kids went to school, businesses remained open . . . but unlike Canada they DID look after their Seniors population & those with Health issues.
The Booster evidently offers protection from 4 to 8 weeks . . . completely useless!
Sure, gov wants to finish off more of our population. So so sad!
Millions of Canadians still believe in the shot, I know 3 people, whom I love and respect, are adamant about the importance of shots and stay current. 91 million shots is way too much but, the demand is there in tons of Canadians and this government cannot openly destroy all that money so they fabricate a new narrative and it WILL have uptake.
Putin just ordered all remaining vaccines in Russia to be destroyed.👍
Trudeau wants to finish off the sheep.
The totally unscientific response from Canadian shills is amazing. Considering with all the peer reviewed papers in Israel, Scandinavia, Norway, Austrailia showing the Haxine to be totally irrelevant and potentially very damaging. But hey what do other know. Oh ya, not bought and paid for by the Liebrals
...suddenly and unexpected...
Read the obituaries!
Gall, brainwashed, stupid or obedient......I'm voting for a one quarter of each, if pressed for one only it would be obedient, but I always give people the benefit of the doubt....and lots of rope.
👎I don't think so, take your booster as a suppository. I'm surprised you didn't mention he implied it's like charging your phone. Can we publicly inject him once a day?
Never again will I allow myself to part of a big Pharma money making experiment.
Go ahead, keep taking the jibby jabby juice. It has worked so well now hasn't it.
Stop this already.
