Covid vaccine
By Reid Small

A federal panel recommends another COVID-19 booster shot for retirees beginning this month. It follows disclosures the Public Health Agency ordered delivery of another 91 million vaccine doses, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“A fourth dose of an original monovalent COVID-19 vaccine provides an increase in vaccine effectiveness against infection,” wrote the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. The panel noted there is “waning of protection” over time.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(13) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

One of Japan’s leading scientists has blown the whistle during a recent hearing, warning that mRNA shots have been rolled out onto the public due to “fraud.”

Dr. Masanori Fukushima has filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government in an effort to prevent any more mRNA Covid vaccines from being given.

During a statement on the case, Fukushima warned that the shots are “a historically serious problem that threatens the very existence of Japan.”

However, he also warns that the harms caused by the vaccines are now a worldwide problem.

Fukushima is the chairman of the Translational Research Informatics Center and also serves as professor emeritus at Kyoto University.

The renowned scientist has nearly three decades of experience in cancer research and overarching medical care.

According to Fukushima, the extensiveness of adverse health outcomes caused by the mRNA injections ultimately put billions of innocent people in harm’s way.

https://slaynews.com/news/top-japanese-scientist-blows-whistle-warns-fraud-mrna-shots-threatens-our-very-existence/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

I wonder if anyone will do a study into the Billions saved by the Federal Govt after the Great Covid VAX Kill of 2021/2022? The overwhelming number of Deaths in Canada were in the 70+ age group . . . most would have been collecting Old Age and CPP . . .

The Fact that Canada had nearly 5 Xs the deaths per million that Sweden did should wake up even the slowest thinkers . . . how did Sweden respond to the CCP Virus?

They did NOTHING, kids went to school, businesses remained open . . . but unlike Canada they DID look after their Seniors population & those with Health issues.

The Booster evidently offers protection from 4 to 8 weeks . . . completely useless!

Report Add Reply
GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

Sure, gov wants to finish off more of our population. So so sad!

Report Add Reply
Grinder
Grinder

Millions of Canadians still believe in the shot, I know 3 people, whom I love and respect, are adamant about the importance of shots and stay current. 91 million shots is way too much but, the demand is there in tons of Canadians and this government cannot openly destroy all that money so they fabricate a new narrative and it WILL have uptake.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Putin just ordered all remaining vaccines in Russia to be destroyed.👍

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Trudeau wants to finish off the sheep.

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

The totally unscientific response from Canadian shills is amazing. Considering with all the peer reviewed papers in Israel, Scandinavia, Norway, Austrailia showing the Haxine to be totally irrelevant and potentially very damaging. But hey what do other know. Oh ya, not bought and paid for by the Liebrals

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

...suddenly and unexpected...

Read the obituaries!

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Gall, brainwashed, stupid or obedient......I'm voting for a one quarter of each, if pressed for one only it would be obedient, but I always give people the benefit of the doubt....and lots of rope.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

👎I don't think so, take your booster as a suppository. I'm surprised you didn't mention he implied it's like charging your phone. Can we publicly inject him once a day?

Report Add Reply
nocows
nocows

Never again will I allow myself to part of a big Pharma money making experiment.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Go ahead, keep taking the jibby jabby juice. It has worked so well now hasn't it.

Report Add Reply
darlene.cherniwchan
darlene.cherniwchan

Stop this already.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.