Federal poll: Military members widely believe Canada is ‘on the wrong track’ in national defence

In-house research conducted by the Privy Council Office found Canadian military members feel disheartened and abandoned by the state of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Of those surveyed, each of them said they believe Canada is “on the wrong track” in national defence, per Blacklock’s Reporter. Findings were drawn from focus groups with retired veterans as well as active soldiers, sailors and air crew.“All felt the Government of Canada was currently on the wrong track when it came to addressing the priorities most important to the Canadian Armed Forces,” wrote researchers. “Related to morale, a few were of the impression Canadians in general did not support the Canadian Armed Forces to the same degree they once had.”“It was believed this had negatively impacted the morale of some of those serving in the armed forces including the sense of pride they once felt.”Military members complained CAF had too many senior officers. “It was felt the leadership of the Canadian Armed Forces was too top heavy at present with power primarily concentrated at the top ranks,” said the report. Focus group respondents also complained of obsolete equipment. “It was widely felt there needed to be large scale investments in upgrading and improving the equipment utilized by Canadian Armed Forces personnel,” wrote researchers. “Some reported having personally been provided with equipment that had been several decades old.”“Several were of the impression there had been numerous financial cuts to the national defence budget in recent years and that this had made it more difficult to train service members, procure necessary equipment and engage in military and peacekeeping activities on the international stage. While all felt proud of their service as part of the Canadian Armed Forces several were concerned the military’s reputation would suffer if actions were not taken.”The research was commissioned under an $814,741 contract with The Strategic Counsel, a Toronto pollster. The report is dated last December 19 but only recently released.The findings were disclosed amid Canada’s ongoing failure to reach a minimum NATO commitment of 2% of gross domestic product for national defence spending. The target would require a doubling of the defence budget to more than $60 billion annually.Cabinet yesterday in a statement said it “expects to reach NATO’s 2% of GDP spending target by 2032.” Conservative MP James Bezan, Opposition defence critic, called it “just another promise Justin Trudeau has no intention of honouring.”