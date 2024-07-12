News

Federal poll: Military members widely believe Canada is ‘on the wrong track’ in national defence

Canadian military members arrive at 5 Wing Goose Bay in Newfoundland and Labrador for Operation Noble Defender.
Canadian military members arrive at 5 Wing Goose Bay in Newfoundland and Labrador for Operation Noble Defender.NORAD
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Armed Forces
Government Of Canada
Privy Council Office
Blacklock’s Reporter
retired veterans
active soldiers
NATO commitment of 2%

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news