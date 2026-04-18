Federal polling shows Canadians back public service cuts — if jobs and services unaffected

Confidential federal polling suggests Canadians are open to cutting public service jobs, but only if the reductions don’t affect their own employment or access to government programs.Focus group participants told government researchers they would support layoffs and spending reductions in principle, though many demanded more transparency on where cuts would be made and how they might impact services.“They wanted more details regarding the specific areas in which the Government of Canada would be reducing its spending,” said the report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views. Popular targets for cuts included immigration services, foreign aid and military support to allies.At the same time, participants voiced concern about potential personal consequences. Many questioned whether reductions could limit access to federal programs or services, and said Ottawa should clearly outline any planned changes before moving ahead.The research, commissioned by the Privy Council Office under a $1.6 million contract with Toronto-based pollster The Strategic Counsel, drew on focus groups held across British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Québec and Nova Scotia.When asked where Ottawa could find savings, respondents frequently pointed to the size and cost of the federal workforce. Suggestions included reducing staff levels, streamlining operations and cutting spending on travel and accommodations for public servants. Others emphasized tighter oversight of government-funded projects to ensure they remain on budget..Participants were also told the federal government planned to reduce operational spending while shifting resources toward economic growth initiatives. Most reacted positively, with many saying federal spending has been too high in recent years and should be brought under control.The polling is dated November 14, the same day Prime Minister Mark Carney first referenced a plan to cut $60 billion in spending. At the time, Carney said the government would reduce the size of the public service by 10% and cut spending on management consultants by 20%, though he offered few details.Federal payroll costs reached $76.3 billion last year, employing 447,859 workers, according to a February 17 Budget Office report. Average pay and benefits totalled $143,271 per employee, described as a historically high figure.