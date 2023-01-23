Jail
The federal prison service is budgeting almost $11 million a year on spiritual healing for indigenous inmates. Contractors are paid for “telling of stories,” “sacred ceremonies” and “sharing of traditional teachings,” according to an internal audit.

“An elder is any person recognized by an indigenous community as having knowledge and understanding of the traditional culture of the community,” said an Audit Of The Management Of Elder Services. The Correctional Service of Canada hired 125 elders to counsel 3,296 inmates on a yearly basis, it said.

