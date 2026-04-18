Federal prison system has 28% more staff than inmates as costs top $4 billion

Canada’s federal prison system now employs significantly more staff than the number of inmates it houses, raising new questions about costs and efficiency within a system already under pressure to reduce spending.Blacklock's Reporter says according to internal figures, the Correctional Service of Canada oversees 14,837 inmates nationwide while employing 19,024 workers, including more than 12,000 front-line staff—roughly 28% more employees than prisoners.The imbalance comes as the agency looks to trim its workforce by about 850 positions over the next three years as part of broader federal efforts to rein in spending. Officials say the reductions will come through changes such as streamlining internal services, modernizing operations and refocusing correctional programs.A federal Transition Binder described prison operations as largely fixed in cost, tied to both static and dynamic security requirements, making significant savings difficult without structural changes.At the same time, internal briefing notes warn the system’s long-term costs are unsustainable. Housing a single inmate costs the equivalent of $436 per day, according to an Access to Information document, which concluded the current model cannot be maintained without major reforms..Federal planners are now examining ways to “modernize” the prison network, including shifting toward more flexible, multi-use facilities that can adapt to changing needs. However, documents do not specify whether any prisons will be closed as part of the review.Canada’s correctional system has previously been described as one of the most heavily resourced in the world. A 2019 report by the Correctional Investigator found nearly 40% of institutions had more full-time staff than inmates, with some facilities employing more correctional officers than prisoners.The Correctional Service currently operates 39 prisons, 14 community correctional centres, five mental health facilities and four indigenous healing lodges.