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Federal prosecutors defend preferential hiring that puts white applicants last

Demonstrators march in Toronto in 2020 in a peaceful protest against anti-black racism.
Demonstrators march in Toronto in 2020 in a peaceful protest against anti-black racism.WS Files
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Racism
Public Prosecution Service Of Canada
Alessia Bongiovanni
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Western Standard
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