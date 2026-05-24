Federal report: Canadians losing confidence in government, democracy

A new federal government report suggests Canadians are rapidly losing faith in Ottawa, politicians and the country’s democratic institutions, with nearly half of respondents saying they do not trust the federal government to act in the public interest.Blacklock's Reporter says in-house Privy Council Office research found only 41% of Canadians surveyed said they trust the federal government to make good decisions, while 47% expressed distrust, including 29% who said they “strongly distrust” Ottawa.The report, titled Trust, Information And Digital Ecosystems, was commissioned to measure Canadians’ views on public institutions, democracy and media consumption habits.“The purpose of this study is to understand opinions and behaviour relating to public trust, Canadian democracy and information consumption across multiple areas of Canadian public,” the report stated.Public confidence varied significantly depending on the issue.Canadians expressed the highest levels of trust in the federal government’s handling of international trade at 53%, followed closely by national defence at 52%. Confidence dropped on economic management, where only 46% expressed trust.Trust levels were even lower on firearms regulation at 41%, immigration at 35% and housing at just 24%.Distrust of provincial governments was even higher, averaging 50% nationwide, though the report did not provide provincial breakdowns..The Privy Council Office spent $276,808 on the research conducted by Ottawa-based Ekos Research Associates.Confidence in politicians was especially weak.Only 24% of respondents said they trust politicians in Canada, compared to 46% who trust news media, 61% who trust police and 71% who trust the Canadian Armed Forces.The findings also pointed to growing public cynicism about whether ordinary Canadians have any influence over the political system.When asked whether people like them can influence politics in Canada, 66% said “very little” or “not at all.”Public satisfaction with Canadian democracy also appears to be eroding.Only 48% said they were satisfied with the way democracy functions in Canada, while 40% expressed dissatisfaction.The report also found widespread skepticism about fairness in the justice system. A majority of 55% disagreed with the statement that the Canadian justice system treats everyone equally, while only 7% strongly agreed.Canadians also expressed concerns about foreign interference in elections.Forty-one per cent said they believed foreign actors likely influenced the 2025 federal election. Nearly half — 47% — specifically believed China attempted to interfere in the vote.The report further revealed growing suspicion toward government narratives and institutions more broadly.Thirty per cent of respondents said Canada does not have a political system that benefits all people, while 34% agreed that “official government accounts of events cannot be trusted.”