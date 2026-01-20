Federal report finds dead pine mismanagement fueled Jasper wildfire

Federal forest managers left vast stretches of beetle-killed pine standing in Jasper National Park, a failure that became a key driver of the catastrophic 2024 wildfire that destroyed roughly a third of the town, according to a Canadian Forest Service report that contradicts cabinet’s climate-change narrative.The analysis says a severe Mountain Pine Beetle infestation peaked about seven years before the fire, leaving behind extensive dead lodgepole pine that dramatically worsened fire behavior. “The significant loss of foliage that occurred from this attack increased solar radiation and wind at the forest floor, both of which tend to dry fuels,” the report states.Blacklock's Reporter says the Forest Service document, Jasper wildfire complex 2024 fire behaviour documentation, reconstruction and analysis, concludes that dead pine from beetle mortality formed a major part of the fuel load. Tree death altered forest structure, accelerated the drying of surface fuels, and created an abundance of dry, woody material that sharply increased fuel consumption and fire intensity.Internal reports and Access to Information records show Parks Canada was slow for years to remove dead pine through cutting or prescribed burns. .“No treatments involving prescribed fire were conducted within the Jasper South fire perimeter since park establishment,” the report said. Between 2003 and 2022, only 1,518 hectares received mechanical fuel treatments focused mainly on the townsite and nearby wildland.The danger was well known, the Forest Service added, pointing to lessons from British Columbia. “Extreme fire seasons in British Columbia have revealed highly flammable landscapes in the wake of extensive pine mortality,” the report said, citing research showing beetle-affected areas experienced 1.7 times more large lightning-caused fires than unaffected forests.Despite this, cabinet attributed $1.3 billion in fire losses to climate change. “I just want to take this opportunity to remind Canadians of the impact that climate change has had on our country,” then–emergency preparedness minister Harjit Sajjan said at the time, calling Jasper a victim of climate change..The 2024 Jasper fire was sparked by lightning. Parks Canada records from May 7 showed 577,431 acres of dead pine standing in the park before the blaze. Records also reveal the agency cut its fire preparedness budget by 23% the year before the disaster, without explanation.Then–environment minister Steven Guilbeault told a Senate committee in 2024 that Ottawa had spent heavily on preparedness, claiming Jasper was among the most resilient communities in the country. The Forest Service report now paints a different picture, concluding that years of fuel buildup from unmanaged dead pine played a decisive role in turning a lightning strike into a devastating wildfire.