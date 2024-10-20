Federal report says Magic 8-Ball misses the mark with young Canadians

A federal promotional ad featuring the iconic Magic 8-Ball has left young Canadians puzzled, according to a recent Department of Industry report. Blacklock's Reporter says focus groups found that many participants were unfamiliar with the classic toy, rendering its appearance in the ad ineffective.The ad, designed to promote federal business subsidies, showed a small business owner consulting a Magic 8-Ball for guidance. However, young business owners in the focus groups didn’t understand the reference, according to the report Business Supports Campaign Evaluation Research.“Not all participants understood the reference or use of a Magic 8-Ball, leaving many wondering why the business owner is holding a billiard ball,” wrote researchers. The confusion was largely age-related, with younger participants failing to recognize the novelty toy.The Magic 8-Ball, once considered a pop culture staple, didn’t resonate with younger viewers, who labeled the reference “cheesy” and “weak.” “Among those who did recognize the Magic 8-Ball, most did not feel it was a strong message or concept,” the report noted. Some participants even felt the ad implied that the government was offering support to business owners who didn’t know what they were doing, relying on luck instead of expertise.While a few older respondents found the ad amusing, the overall feedback suggested the metaphor fell flat. “The concept was seen by some as overly broad and not speaking to the specific needs or business problems they have,” said the report.The Magic 8-Ball, named one of Time magazine’s 100 All-Time Greatest Toys in 2011, was a novelty item that gained popularity after its patent in 1944. Despite selling over a million units, the toy’s cultural relevance appears to have waned, especially among younger Canadians.The findings were based on nine focus groups with small and medium-sized business managers, conducted under a $217,610 contract with Quorus Consulting Group, an Ottawa-based pollster.