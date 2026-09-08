Federal report says scientists must ‘decolonize’ research and embrace indigenous knowledge

Federal scientists are being urged to “decolonize” their research, work in partnership with indigenous communities and recognize indigenous knowledge systems as part of Ottawa’s reconciliation efforts.A Department of Natural Resources report says federal researchers should move away from what it describes as the “colonial legacy” of traditional research practices and ultimately work toward indigenous ownership of research.“In the spirit of reconciliation, research practices must free themselves from the colonial legacy,” said the 2025 report, which was republished Friday for distribution among federal agencies.“Ideally, the decolonization of research implies full indigenous ownership of research. However it is still hard to fulfil this ideal. At the very least, the simplest expression of decolonization would represent research undertaken in partnership with indigenous people.”Blacklock's Reporter said the report asks federal employees to consider their role in reconciliation.“How can we as public servants be actors in reconciliation?” it said.Researchers should acknowledge what the report calls the “devastating effects of colonialism” while recognizing indigenous knowledge.“Encountering indigenous cultures requires open mindedness, listening skills and empathy, characteristics associated with intellectual humility,” it said.The report maintains historical research practices contributed to distrust of government scientists and institutions among indigenous communities.“Throughout Canadian history, research practices have been marked by the exploitation of indigenous communities,” it said. “This explains the sense of mistrust sometimes felt towards researchers, institutions and research projects. Colonization had devastating effects and it is hard to turn the page.”Natural Resources Canada said federal employees may require additional training to understand their responsibilities and how indigenous people may view them as representatives of the federal government..“Employees need training and information about the significance of their role as federal public servants given the complex historical background that precedes them,” said the report. “As representatives of the state, their presence can arouse a variety of feelings.”A separate Natural Resources Canada internal report dated October 7 found employees remained unclear about what reconciliation means in practice.“There is still room for improvement,” said the Joint Evaluation And Audit Report: Sharing Our Truth, Advancing Reconciliation.The department said it has already changed aspects of its scientific work to incorporate indigenous knowledge, data sovereignty and cultural identity.“As a science-based department, Natural Resources Canada has made important efforts to transform the way it conducts science and research activities,” said the report.It described the changes as a “deliberate shift toward recognizing and respecting indigenous knowledge systems, data sovereignty and cultural identity.”Natural Resources Canada has also required every employee since 2022 to complete eight hours of “self-directed indigenous learning” annually.However, auditors said the department has no mechanism to determine how many employees actually meet the requirement.“While most employees are aware of this requirement, there is no mechanism available to report on the extent to which it is being met across the department,” said the report.Auditors also questioned whether counting hours was the best way to determine whether employees had learned anything from the training.“The number of hours completed may also not be the most relevant metric of learning outcomes,” they said.