A federal report warns casualties of climate change policy may include families that cannot afford higher fuel costs, oil and gas workers and indigenous people. According to Blacklock's Reporter, there was no evidence federal agencies were aware of the consequences, it said.
“Some measures may have a disproportionate impact on lower income Canadians if they lead to increased energy or vehicle costs,” said the Department of Environment report. “Similarly large scale infrastructure projects such as transmission lines may impact Indigenous rights.”
“The transition to a net zero economy may have a different social, economic or other impact on population groups,” said the December 20 report Evaluation Of The Core Climate Change Mitigation Program. “For example, if they lead to increased energy or vehicle costs some mitigation actions may have a disproportionate impact on lower income Canadians.”
“It is likely that a sizeable workforce will need to transition out of the oil and gas sector,” it said. “Indigenous communities may be at risk if the social impact is not considered or embedded in policy.”
The report said despite $494.6 million in budgeting to cover the estimated 12-year costs of introducing climate regulations, the Department of Environment had no data on unintended consequences of its program, pro or con. “There is no evidence that beneficial and adverse economic and social impacts of mitigation measures are being measured or estimated for population groups across relevant identity factors,” wrote researchers.
The report did not calculate financial impacts on families or estimated job cuts by industry. “Transportation, oil and gas and electricity sectors remain appropriate targets for mitigation,” it said. “However an increased pace, stringency and scope of measures are needed for these sectors to be able to meet recent federal commitments and targets.”
The latest report follows other federal documents cautioning that climate measures would lead to job cuts and lower incomes. The Department of Natural Resources in a 2022 memo Key Messages On Just Transition warned 2.7 million Canadians work in sectors that face “significant labour market disruptions” included farming, drilling, refining, mining, milling and trucking. “How many jobs will be lost in the oil and gas sector as a result of the Government of Canada’s climate change actions?” asked the memo. “The answer to this question depends.”
The Department of Environment in a 2020 Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement also warned of “energy poverty in the future” if gasoline, propane, heating oil and diesel are to be replaced with costlier alternatives.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
CO2 is NOT Carbon . . . Coal is Carbon!
CO2 is your friend . . . the world would cease to exist if CO2 levels dropped much below 200 ppm . . . a world with 800 or 1000 ppm would be much more conducive to Greening the Environment and plenty of Food for all.
The idea the Windmills & Toxic Solar Panels can replace Oil is just Nuts.
Politicians like our Justin, who are barely able to tie their shoes without help, are deciding that Canada can run on Part-Time Energy sources that can't fill the Grocery Stores or move you around the country.
Meanwhile while we are pushing this nonsense . . . over 5 BILLION people in the rest of the World are expanding their Emissions & use of Oil & Gas by Double Digits every year.
Long past time the Cult of Gorebull Warmists was buried under the grass . . . not life giving CO2 !
Is it not time to put the boots to the socialist lies because it is just not true and if accomplished would kill off all life on earth. There is far more danger in less CO2 as it is necessary for life to exist.
Shutting down the largest form of revenue that not only Canada but the world depends on makes no sense at . Only to a corrupted liberal WEF infested government!
Don't the current government policies already have a negative effect on low income families, just look at the amount of people relying on food banks or the amount of kids going to school hungry.
Does most everybody agree, if the liberanos form the next government we're gone.
Funny........they didn't redact that part based on national security?
Its an attack on the doers. If you build or fix your not wanted.
