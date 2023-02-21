Oil Workers

Oil workers 

 Courtesy Christina Hawkins on Unsplash

A federal report warns casualties of climate change policy may include families that cannot afford higher fuel costs, oil and gas workers and indigenous people. According to Blacklock's Reporter, there was no evidence federal agencies were aware of the consequences, it said.

“Some measures may have a disproportionate impact on lower income Canadians if they lead to increased energy or vehicle costs,” said the Department of Environment report. “Similarly large scale infrastructure projects such as transmission lines may impact Indigenous rights.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Left Coast
Left Coast

CO2 is NOT Carbon . . . Coal is Carbon!

CO2 is your friend . . . the world would cease to exist if CO2 levels dropped much below 200 ppm . . . a world with 800 or 1000 ppm would be much more conducive to Greening the Environment and plenty of Food for all.

The idea the Windmills & Toxic Solar Panels can replace Oil is just Nuts.

Politicians like our Justin, who are barely able to tie their shoes without help, are deciding that Canada can run on Part-Time Energy sources that can't fill the Grocery Stores or move you around the country.

Meanwhile while we are pushing this nonsense . . . over 5 BILLION people in the rest of the World are expanding their Emissions & use of Oil & Gas by Double Digits every year.

Long past time the Cult of Gorebull Warmists was buried under the grass . . . not life giving CO2 !

mcumming
mcumming

Is it not time to put the boots to the socialist lies because it is just not true and if accomplished would kill off all life on earth. There is far more danger in less CO2 as it is necessary for life to exist.

Jasper425
Jasper425

Shutting down the largest form of revenue that not only Canada but the world depends on makes no sense at . Only to a corrupted liberal WEF infested government!

john.lankers
john.lankers

Don't the current government policies already have a negative effect on low income families, just look at the amount of people relying on food banks or the amount of kids going to school hungry.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Does most everybody agree, if the liberanos form the next government we're gone.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Funny........they didn't redact that part based on national security?

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Its an attack on the doers. If you build or fix your not wanted.

