Morris Rosenberg, former CEO of the Trudeau Foundation, yesterday in a federal report said there was “no evidence to indicate foreign state actors were specifically targeting Elections Canada or Canadian electoral systems and networks” in the 2021 campaign. Conservative MPs have questioned Rosenberg’s impartiality, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The credibility of the plan to protect Canadian democracy depends on public confidence in the government’s ability to effectively address the full range of these threats well beyond incidents which occur during election campaigns,” Rosenberg wrote in his cabinet-commissioned report. “Public confidence depends on clear articulation of the problem and the approach to addressing it.”

