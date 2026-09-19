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Federal researchers to spend $12.6 million studying Trudeau school food program benefits

School Food Program
School Food ProgramPhoto by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
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House Of Commons
Justin Trudeau
Trudeau Government
Canadian Institutes Of Health Research
Matt Strauss
National School Food Program
The Breakfast Club
judith barry
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Western Standard
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