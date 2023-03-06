Parliament Hill
Federal spending on consultants will jump 13% this year, says a Budget Office report. “It has shown consistent growth year over year,” wrote analysts.

“The government is proposing to raise planned spending on professional and special services to $19.5 billion, an increase of $2.2 billion or 13% from last year,” said the report The Government’s Expenditure Plan And Main Estimates For 2023-24. “More than half of spending on professional and special services is consistently comprised of five departments alone: National Defence, Public Works, Public Safety, Indigenous Services and Immigration.”

northrungrader
northrungrader

Can we strip 195% of funding from every single level of public service? Apparently they can not, or will not do the job they were paid for, so let's hire contracted consultants, no benefits, bonuses, or pensions, and save BILLIONS!

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Thanks Matthew, great article, no this, that or the other, you just laid it our there. Some consulting is prudent but obviously where we're at right now has to be take back to square one. In a sense this is a microcosm of what we pretty well have to do with everything in society. Are we awake yet?

