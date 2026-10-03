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Federal strike powers follow shippers’ push to restrict port and rail walkouts

A western Canadian shippers’ group urged Ottawa to automatically classify some port and rail workers as essential before the federal government introduced a bill that would give the labour minister clearer authority to end work stoppages.
A western Canadian shippers’ group urged Ottawa to automatically classify some port and rail workers as essential before the federal government introduced a bill that would give the labour minister clearer authority to end work stoppages.CBC screenshot
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