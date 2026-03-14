Federal survey finds confusion over reconciliation goals inside Fisheries Department

More than a decade after Ottawa launched a national push for reconciliation, fewer than half of employees at a major federal department say they clearly understand what the policy means or how it applies to their jobs.Blacklock's Reporter says an internal review by Fisheries and Oceans Canada found just 41% of staff agreed the department has clear objectives when it comes to reconciliation, despite years of training and policy development. The findings come as a separate federal survey reported many indigenous participants see little evidence the effort has improved daily life.“Clarity is required around how reconciliation fits within the department’s mandate,” the report stated.Department managers circulated questionnaires to gauge employee attitudes and knowledge of reconciliation policies. While 62% of staff said they had completed mandatory reconciliation training, many respondents said they remain uncertain about what the concept actually means in practice.“We keep saying the word reconciliation but what does it mean?” one employee said in the report. Another respondent noted that “reconciliation means different things from one person to another.”According to the internal review, about 70% of employees said they need clearer direction from leadership, including stronger policy guidance and practical tools for working with Métis, Inuit and First Nations communities.“This suggests while high level objectives may be clear to some, more guidance is needed to ensure all employees understand their role in achieving these goals,” the report said..The assessment comes years after the release of the landmark report by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, which in 2015 issued dozens of calls to action aimed at addressing the legacy of residential schools and improving relations between governments and indigenous communities. The commission itself cost $76.6 million.Despite years of government programs tied to reconciliation, no comprehensive estimate has been produced showing how much Ottawa has spent across all departments and agencies.A 2024 focus-group study commissioned by the Privy Council Office found many indigenous participants believe the policy has produced few tangible benefits so far.Participants were asked whether reconciliation appeared to be a priority for the federal government. While some believed it was, most said the effort had not translated into noticeable improvements in living conditions.The research, titled Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, reported that respondents suggested measuring progress using clearer benchmarks.Several participants said one way to gauge success would be ensuring indigenous Canadians have equal access to education and employment opportunities compared with the broader population.Others proposed tracking concrete indicators such as home ownership rates to determine whether living standards are improving.Researchers also noted that many participants called for Ottawa to provide more transparent reporting on the policies and programs it says are advancing reconciliation.