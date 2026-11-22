CALGARY — The head of Ottawa’s technology agency told MPs he still owns shares in Cohere, the Toronto firm that secured a $1.6 billion federal funding pledge less than two months after his appointment. Patrick Pichette denied the shares put him in a conflict of interest and declined to say how much he spent on them.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Pichette, a former Cohere director, became president of Shared Services Canada on September 2. Ottawa announced the funding pledge on October 29.“I still remain a passive shareholder,” Pichette told the Commons government operations committee. He said he was following the ethics commissioner’s instructions to set up a blind trust and expected it to be in place within weeks.Conservative MP Dan Mazier said Pichette could still benefit financially from the shares after they come out of the trust. .Carney names former adviser, Liberal strategist to AI council.“It puts you in a direct conflict,” said the Manitoba MP. When Mazier asked how much of his own money he had put into Cohere, Pichette replied, “It’s a private matter.”Mazier also questioned Pichette about his role on the federal government’s artificial intelligence strategy task force in 2025. Mazier said Pichette sought federal funding for Cohere while serving on its board.“I made a recommendation as a private citizen,” said Pichette. Asked whether he still thought Cohere should receive billions of dollars in federal contracts and funding, he replied, “I am here to talk about my job.”Pichette said he donated $1,750 to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s 2025 Liberal leadership campaign. Asked whether he had discussed Cohere with Carney or anyone in cabinet, Pichette replied, “Only to tell him that I can’t discuss it.”Pichette said he accepted the federal post for $1 a year and plans to give his stipend to charity. Liberal MP Vince Gasparro thanked him for leaving the private sector to serve Canadians.