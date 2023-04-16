PSAC
By Matthew Horwood

The union representing federal government workers set to strike demands a 47% wage increase over three years, shift premiums for working past 4 p.m., extra hours at double time, a taxpayer-funded and union-controlled “social justice fund,” and a $17,000 education fund for laid-off staff.

Parliament Hill

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the largest federal union, represents the workers.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Let them go on strike for as long as they want, nobody would notice anyway.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

well, that is perfectly insane...

guest356
guest356

I think it's time to simply stop paying taxes for public services that are mediocre in delivery and overly expensive in market terms. Our politicians have allowed this travesty and a complete lack of discipline on their fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers of Canada.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Perhaps the provincial UCP should take a page from the progressive-left political playbook. At every opportunity, they should ask Notley to either denounce this ridiculous shakedown or state her support publicly. The former will alienate her public sector union leaning constituents, the later will expose her as the organized labour sock puppet that she is.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

....or maybe someone should ask Notley "what would you do as premier if Gil McGowan asks for something equally as absurd?"

northrungrader
northrungrader

What do you mean "if"? I'm surprised they haven't yet probably holding off until June.

