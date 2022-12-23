Cash

Canadian taxpayers will lose billions with a federal waiver on Canada Student Loan interest payments, new figures show. The Department of Employment said interest charges since 2016 totaled $3.38 billion, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

The department in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons said interest charges in the last pre-pandemic year in 2019 totaled $749.7 million. That year the department collected $414.9 million in interest. Collections were suspended from 2020 as a COVID relief measure.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(3) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

If you are one who makes idiotic financial decisions i.e. excessive and unnecessary debt or paying for useless education (anything that is not a technical degree such as engineering) - this government will reward you.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

More government handouts and vote buying.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So we are stuck paying for peoples loans so they can spend 6 years getting a degree in basket weaving. This is insane.

Report Add Reply

