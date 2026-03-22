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Federal work-from-home program cost taxpayers over $17 million with millions more untracked

Working from home
Working from homePhoto courtesy https://www.microbizmag.co.uk/
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Canada Revenue Agency
Cdnpoli
Treasury Board
Global Affairs Canada
Work From Home
Department Of National Defence
Scot Davidson
Prairies Economic Development Canada
Department of Indigenous Services

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