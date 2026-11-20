CALGARY — A federal fisheries employee who said God warned him in a dream against getting a COVID-19 vaccine has won back pay and $5,000 in damages after his department placed him on unpaid leave.CTV News reported that Brian Russell, an adjudicator with the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board, ruled the Department of Fisheries and Oceans discriminated against the employee when it denied his request for a religious exemption from the federal vaccine mandate.In an affidavit, the employee said he and his wife relied on prayer, visions and dreams to guide decisions, including when to marry and whether to move to New Brunswick. He described a dream in early 2021, before the vaccine was available to him, in which a government official handed him a pamphlet about it. As he considered getting the shot, his wife appeared beside him and told him it would be “spiritually illegal.”.Federal government ordered to pay Christian employee $5,000 over COVID-19 vaccine suspension.The employee applied for an exemption on October 25, 2021, under a provision of the federal policy that allowed public servants to seek religious accommodation. The department denied his request on November 19 and placed him on unpaid leave the following month.Russell found the employee sincerely believed God communicated with him through dreams and that ignoring a divine warning would be a sin. The adjudicator concluded both beliefs were rooted in the employee’s faith.Russell awarded the employee lost wages from December 17, 2021, to June 20, 2022, less what he earned at another job. The award also covered overtime and standby hours, along with $5,000 for pain and suffering. The employee returned to work in June 2022 when Ottawa suspended the mandate.The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said the federal government received 1,659 requests for religious accommodation under the vaccine policy and deemed 642 eligible.