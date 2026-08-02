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Federal workers now required to sign annual conflict of interest oath amid contracting scrutiny

Shafqat Ali
Shafqat AliCourtesy ourcommons
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Cdnpoli
Alexander Jeglic
Parm Bains
Julie Vignola
Shafqat Ali
Dalian Enterprises Inc.
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