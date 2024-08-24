Federal youth volunteer program costs taxpayers $204M with mixed results

A federally funded initiative aimed at encouraging young Canadians to engage more actively in their communities has cost taxpayers $204 million since its launch six years ago, according to recent records. Blacklock's Reporter says the Canada Service Corps, established by the government to "support a vision of Canada," has produced varied outcomes among its participants."The program's aim is to support a vision of Canada where youth become active citizens within their communities and support a culture of service across Canada," stated an Evaluation Of The Canada Service Corps conducted by the Department of Social Development.The program offers grants ranging from $250 to $1,500 to individuals under the age of 30 for volunteer activities. Despite the substantial investment, questionnaires revealed that not all participants found the program beneficial. When asked, "To what extent did the program help further your belief you are making a difference in the community?" 23% responded with "to some extent" or not at all, according to the evaluation."The program defines a 'culture of service' as a lifelong commitment to serving others through formal and informal actions that work to ease or mitigate the predicaments and uncertainties created by poverty, hunger, racism, sexism, epidemics, calamities, inequality and so on," the report elaborated.Among the organizations involved in the Corps is the federally funded Katimavik, previously chaired by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before his election to Parliament. Founded in 1977, Katimavik has endured multiple budget cuts and revivals over the years."Young people should have more chances to serve their communities while gaining valuable skills and experience," Trudeau stated in 2018. "Together let's inspire a new culture of service in Canada."At its peak, Katimavik provided participants with a dollar a day, a $1,000 bonus, and covered expenses in a travel-and-training program. Trudeau served as the organization's chair from 2002 to 2006. The program faced funding challenges, losing all support under a Conservative cabinet in 1986 before being revived by a Liberal cabinet in 1994. It was again defunded in 2012, leading the Katimavik Foundation to surrender its federal charter. The Liberals brought it back once more in 2018 with a $3 million grant.Then-Labour Minister Patricia Hajdu inaugurated the Canada Service Corps with the promise that it would help students "develop the skills that will help make them fabulous employees." However, the evaluation report did not monitor the job placement rates of participants after completing the program."It's about making sure that everybody sees themselves as having a fair chance and opportunity to succeed," Hajdu emphasized. "Young Canadians give so much and have the ability to give more back to their communities in a meaningful way."The program's efficacy continues to be a topic of discussion as stakeholders assess the return on investment and the tangible benefits delivered to both participants and their communities.