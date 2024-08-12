Federally-funded Anti-Hate Network blacklists Christian pro-life group, claims most hateful group ‘white boys, men’

Federally-subsidized activists claim a Christian pro-life group is a “hate movement” and that most haters are white people, namely white boys and men. The Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) published its blacklist after receiving $640,000 from Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge’s department and others for “research,” per Blacklock’s Reporter.“We define ‘hate-promoting’ to refer to ideologies, groups, movements and individuals which target members of protected groups,” said the CAHN booklet entitled 40 Ways To Fight The Far-Right.It included what the activists call a “non-exhaustive list of the kinds of far-right and hate movements we have seen in Canada in the last few years.”Pro-life Catholic advocacy group Campaign Life Coalition and its affiliated LifeSiteNews were blacklisted along with neo-Nazis and skinheads. Minister St-Onge did not comment.Elizabeth Simons, CAHN executive director, defended the blacklist. “The guide does not contain the word ‘Catholics’ at all,” she said.Campaign Life and LifeSiteNews are Catholic-affiliated. “The Catholic Church has survived for the last 2,000 years,” Kathleen Toth, Campaign Life’s founding president, wrote in 2000. “Its followers have weathered persecutions, wars, famines and intolerance from non-Catholics who disagree with its teachings.”The booklet also claimed most haters in Canada are white. “White boys and men make up the majority of people involved in hate-promoting movements,” it said. There was no explanation given.The booklet was published August 7 after CAHN received hundreds of thousands in federal subsidies for “research.” Funding included $440,000 from Minister St-Onge’s department last December 1 and another $200,000 awarded April 1 from the Department of Public Safety.“The purpose of this grant is to provide funding to research and establish a framework for the Canadian Anti-Hate Network so it may carry out studies on the far-right landscape in Canada that conform with human subject research ethics,” the public safety department said in a statement.Deputy Director Simons acknowledged the Anti-Hate Network pocketed subsidies but said taxpayers did not directly finance the 40 Ways booklet. “No discussion was had with any branch of government about the booklet,” said Simons. “No government funds were used in the production of the booklet.”CAHN acknowledged the booklet was a republication of writings by Spencer Sunshine, a US freelancer and activist. TCAHN would not detail fees paid to Sunshine to republish the booklet.“I am super broke so if you’d like to help me so I can work on more projects like this consider signing up for my Patreon for $2 a month,” Sunshine tweeted August 7, the day the booklet was republished. Records show Sunshine has 129 Patreon sponsors with payments totaling $878 monthly.