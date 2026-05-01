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Feds' $311M research program cuts funding for universities that fail to meet DEI requirements

With Memorial University's equity candidate requirements for research positions going viral online, the Western Standard has created a list of other notable examples of positions with equity requirements for readers.
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Cdnpoli
Ubc
Uottawa
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University of Sherbrooke
Memorial University dei job positions
university research funds
professor dei job postings
dei jobs postings
edi job postings
Canada Research Chairs Program
Canada Research Chairs Program DEI requirments
Canada Research Chairs Program DEI
UBC DEI
University of Sherbrooke DEI
uOttawa dei
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