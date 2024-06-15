Feds admit cost of living flattened poverty progress

A report from the Department of Social Development shows the cost of living has overtaken years of progress in lowering poverty rates, per Blacklock’s Reporter. The department counted a half million Canadians who fell into poverty due to inflation in a December 11 briefing report. “Future increases in the rate of poverty could stall progress towards reaching the 2030 poverty reduction target of a 50% reduction in poverty versus 2015 levels,” said the federal report. The department estimates 9.9% of Canadians, approximately four million people, live in poverty compared to 6.4% in 2020. That works out to “approximately 400,000 more Canadians,” the report said. “High inflation coupled with lagging household incomes has led to affordability pressures among many households.”The National Advisory Council on Poverty prior to the December report said inflation remained a worry for millions of Canadians.“We noted a growing sense of hopelessness and desperation,” wrote the council. “Persons with lived expertise of poverty and service providers alike told us things seem worse now than they were before and during the first years of the pandemic.”“We heard that people are worried about the rising cost of living and inflation. More people are in crisis and these crises are more visible in our communities.”“Recent increases in the cost of living represent one of the most important socioeconomic challenges faced by people living in Canada following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected this will put upward pressure on poverty rates.”“In speaking to people it seems as though the feelings of hopefulness and optimism for change that we saw early in the pandemic have faded. Hopelessness and desperation have replaced these as the cost of living continues to increase.”Statistics Canada data shows sharp increases year over year in costs for basic groceries. In April (the most recent available), consumers at check-out paid on average:• 8% more for chicken drumsticks from $5.93 to $6.38 per kg• 9% more for Romaine lettuce from $3.40 to $3.70 per head• 10% more for potatoes from $5.28 to $5.84 per 4.5 kg bag• 11% more for pork shoulders from $7.41 to $8.21 per kg• 21% more for white sugar from $2.59 to $3.14 per two-kg bag• 26% more for orange juice from $4.44 to $5.59 per two-litre jug• 45% more for beef ribs from $23.72 to $34.48 per kgThe social development department last November 28 acknowledged inflation was driving more Canadians into poverty. “The rising cost of food will be reflected in Canada’s poverty rate,” it wrote.