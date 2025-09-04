Feds admit roadside cannabis tests unreliable years after legalization

Devices meant to catch marijuana-impaired drivers remain so unreliable that several police forces refuse to use them until better technology is available, according to a Department of Public Safety report.The review, Horizontal Evaluation Of The Initiative To Address Drug-Impaired Driving, confirmed police across Canada have struggled with the federally approved roadside detectors rolled out after cannabis was legalized in 2018. Blacklock's Reporter says about 700 units were distributed to police and border agents, but many have proven impractical. One model, described as the size of a coffeemaker, is “sensitive to temperature and must remain upright.” Another handheld version “requires frequent maintenance,” the report said..Despite the shortcomings, Ottawa has little data on how widespread cannabis-impaired driving actually is. While alcohol-related offences remain easier to pursue, incidents linked to drugs have been rising. The department admitted it cannot say whether the increase reflects more actual impairment or simply more reporting.Skepticism over the plan dates back to legalization. A 2017 pilot study found saliva testing kits failed 13% of the time, especially in cold weather. .Critics warned then that the Trudeau cabinet was rushing ahead without reliable enforcement tools.“Given that drug testing has not sufficiently evolved, in your own words, why is your government legalizing?” Sen. Denise Batters asked in 2018 hearings. Then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould replied: “We’re confident we’ll be ready.”