News

Feds admit to acting hastily in giving millions to failing Kenyan telecom company

FinDev Canada, which approved the funding without parliamentary oversight, kept the memo secret for six years.
Feds admit to acting hastily in giving millions to failing Kenyan telecom company
Source: Unsplash / Shiwa ID
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Findev Canada
Kenyan telecom
M-Kopa

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news