News

Feds admit to ignoring impacts of mass immigration on Canadians

Writer Herb Pinder calls for a return to first principles on immigration — choosing the people who will accept Canadian values, do good to the country and leave their old struggles in their old countries.
Writer Herb Pinder calls for a return to first principles on immigration — choosing the people who will accept Canadian values, do good to the country and leave their old struggles in their old countries.Rebecca Kwan, Radio Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Department Of Immigration
Blacklock’s Reporter
Immigration Minister Marc Miller
Canadian jobs
International Mobility Program
domestic labour market
India and China
Canadian workers and wages

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news