Feds announce millions in spending on halal beef production in PEI

The federal government has announced up to $2.25 million in spending on halal beef production at a facility on Prince Edward Island.Atlantic Beef Products Inc. will receive the money via the Kosher and Halal Investment Program, which helps "support increased efficiency and profitability" of such products."Canadian consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality, locally processed food products that reflect their values and promote diversity," the government said in a press release, noting that Ottawa is "committed to supporting Canadian businesses as they innovate, grow, and meet growing market demands."The funds will be used by the company to "modernize its operations and improve product quality, efficiency, and market offerings.""The Canadian beef industry is an important contributor to the economy of Prince Edward Island and the Atlantic region," Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald said. "By supporting innovation and efficiency at Atlantic Beef Products Inc., our government is helping to grow market opportunities for local producers, meet the evolving preferences of consumers, and encourage all to 'Buy Canadian' with confidence."Atlantic Beef Products Inc. President and CEO Russ Mallard said he was "grateful" for the support, noting that the halal customer base is "growing.".The Kosher and Halal Investment Program was established in 2025. A total of $25 million was allocated to be spent over Fiscal Year 2025-26 and 2026-27.According to the Halal Monitoring Authority, to be considered properly halal, a number of steps must be followed:"The animal to be slaughtered must be from the category of animals that are fit for Muslim consumption. The person conducting the slaughter must be a Muslim of integrity. They must be trained and certified by the council. A Muslim of integrity is a person who is honest and upholds the moral code of Islam and practices the teachings of the religion The person conducting the slaughter must not be in the state of major ritual impurity. The person conducting the slaughter cannot employ any method of stunning, such as the captive bolt stunning prior to slaughter. Post cut stunning may be applied where required upon the approval of the halal authority. Cattle will be slaughtered in a restraining box with their head placed in a head holder, which will raise the head at the time of slaughter to expose the throat. The animal should face the prayer direction (qiblah) during the time of slaughter. Exceptions to this rule can be made at abattoirs where operations currently exist, provided infrastructural modifications cause undue hardship for the company. The person conducting the slaughter must recite Tasmiyah: “Bismillāhi wa Allāhu Akbar”, or at least “Bismillāh” upon every individual animal prior to slaughter without exception. The slaughterer will make the incision below the glottis and thus sever the esophagus, trachea and the two jugular veins without exception in a single swift cut. Sticking, poking, carrying out a vertical cut prior to the incision or doing a double cut during the slaughter will render the animal uncertified. The knife used by the slaughterer must by sharp, in good condition and larger than the area where the slaughterer will make the incision."