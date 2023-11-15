Feds Chief Tech Officer faces contempt charges over $54 million ArriveCan app contract

Chief Federal Technology Officer Minh Doan on Tuesday faced the possibility of being charged with contempt of Parliament due to his evasive testimony concerning the $54 million ArriveCan app.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Doan “struggled to give direct answers to simple questions,” said one MP during two hours of cross-examination at the Commons Government Operations committee“Refusal to answer questions or failure to reply may result in a charge of contempt,” said Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West, AB), committee chair. “This has been repeated to you several times.”“There have been a lot of direct questions,” said McCauley. “I normally don’t do this, but there have been very specific questions and we’d like very specific answers. Taxpayers deserve that. Canadians deserve that. Parliament deserves that.”The committee is investigating whistleblowers' complaints regarding an $8.9 million ArriveCan contract awarded to GC Strategies, a two-person company located in Woodlawn, ON. It operated from a private residence and was awarded the contract without a tender process.The evidence indicated that GC Strategies received an undisclosed commission of up to 30%, which amounted to as much as $2.7 million, and delegated all the work to subcontractors.“Why did we deal with a company that is relatively small?” asked Doan. “We followed the rules. No rules were broken as far as I’m concerned.”Witnesses identified Doan as the federal manager responsible for hiring GC Strategies.“Minh Doan made the decision to go with GC Strategies,” an assistant deputy health minister testified on November 7.Doan denied it on Tuesday. “I still do not know who picked up the phone and asked them to solicit a bid in the first place,” he said.“I made a technical and strategic decision which led to GC Strategies,” Doan continued. “I am accountable for that decision. I am responsible for that decision.”MPs questioned whether Doan was parsing words. “You have a funny definition of accountability,” said Bloc Québécois MP Jean-Denis Garon (Mirabel, QC). “You are accountable for a decision but not the decision-making?”Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, AB) warned Doan that the committee expected honest and accurate testimony.“I find that testimony quite unbelievable frankly,” said Genuis.“I am under oath, so yes, I am being very careful about my statements because I am under oath,” said Doan. “But you still have an obligation to answer questions before a parliamentary committee,” replied Genuis. “You have an obligation to answer those questions, sir, and not doing so is contempt of Parliament.”“When did you first become aware of the existence of GC Strategies?” asked Genuis.“I didn’t become aware of the existence of GC Strategies until well into the pandemic,” replied Doan.“When?” asked Genuis.“I would have to go back into my records to confirm,” replied Doan.“But you are saying well after the awarding of contract?” asked Genuis.“Yes, I am,” replied Doan.“You’re telling us at the time this contract was awarded, you never heard of GC Strategies?…” asked Genuis.“There are over 30 companies that worked on ArriveCan,” replied Doan.“That’s what you’re telling us, right?” asked Genuis.“That is not what I am telling you,” replied Doan.“Can you give me a direct answer, sir? When did you become aware of GC Strategies? You said it was after the awarding of this contract. You said that, right?” asked Genuis.“I believe what I interpreted was, when was I aware GC Strategies was on ArriveCan,” replied Doan.“No, no. When were you first aware of GC Strategies in general?” asked Genuis.“When I look through my records, there was a meeting in 2018,” replied Doan.“I think everyone on this committee would be familiar with the phrase, ‘Make it look like an accident,’” said Genuis. “That is starting to seem to be what this is sounding like. Nobody is going to admit apparently to choosing GC Strategies, but all kinds of factors were lined up in such a way that made it seem like it was the only choice. You were at the centre of this choice.”Committee members stated that it was clear that federal managers were trying to avoid responsibility as they attempted to distance themselves from allegations of questionable contracting. The RCMP has an ongoing investigation into ArriveCan's contracting practices.“This is really a big problem for this committee,” said NDP MP Gord Johns (Courtenay-Alberni, BC). “We can’t get straight answers from anyone, it seems, on the questions we’re asking. I am just trying to get to the bottom of this, just some straight goods.”In an earlier October 24 testimony at the Commons Government Operations committee, Chief Technology Officer Doan said nameless employees were responsible for rewarding GC Strategies with a seven-figure commission. “That was made by my team,” Doan then testified.“Who made the final decision?” asked Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie (Calgary Midnapore, AB). “I do not know,” replied Doan.“None of you know who made the decision to hire these two guys?” asked Genuis. “My team made the decision,” replied Doan.“Who is on the team?” asked Liberal MP Parm Bains (Steveston-Richmond East, BC). “I had approximately 1,400 employees,” replied Doan.“Does that mean 1,400 employees are making this decision for a contract?” asked Bains. “Many people are consulted on them,” replied Doan.“You went through all these mental gymnastics to try to make us believe, ‘Oh, it wasn’t my decision alone, it was my team, I had 1,400 employees,’” said Conservative MP Larry Brock (Brantford-Brant, ON). “Nobody believes you.”“Who chose GC Strategies?” asked Brock. “I can understand and I think Canadians can understand why no one wants to take ownership. This is a two-person consulting firm that doesn’t produce a product, that doesn’t operate out of a bricks-and-mortar entity, largely works out of their basement and has, over the course of ArriveCan hit the taxpayer lottery, $9 million for doing nothing other than finding professionals to do the work.”“It’s a pretty good gig,” said Brock. “I bet there are millions of Canadians who would love that opportunity.”