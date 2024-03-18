Feds cite Freedom Convoy as ‘antisemitic, racist’ while pro-Hamas demonstrations rage across country

A recent federal report obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter cites the 2022 Freedom Convoy as “antisemitic and racist” but makes no mention of anti-Israel street protests targeting Jews. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) in 2022 discounted claims the Freedom Convoy was infiltrated by racism and antisemitism. Protesters considered themselves “patriotic Canadians standing up for their democratic rights,” said a February 2, 2022 SCIS memo. The recently obtained report, called Grouped Evaluation Of The Multiculturalism And Anti-Racism Program And Canada’s Anti-Racism Strategy and conducted by the Department of Canadian Heritage, is dated October 27, after the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. “There are clear needs for government initiatives and programs that support multiculturalism and address racism and discrimination in Canada,” said the report, stating parliament must “address the rise of right wing extremist groups in Canada and the spread of alt-right and veiled white nationalist narratives and rhetoric in Canada.”“Multiculturalism as a concept has been criticized for not sufficiently addressing discrimination and inequalities,” wrote officials. “Over recent years there have been a series of hate crimes and incidents of racism.”While the anti-racism strategy ignored pro-Hamas demonstrations transpiring in major cities across Canada since October, with people chanting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which means from the Jordan River to the Red Sea all Jewish people must be annihilated, the report cited the threat of “the display of anti-Semitic and racist symbols at the 2022 Freedom Convoy and the rise of the alt-right movement in Canada.”Officials said anti-racism programs have been put in place that are “responding to important, complex and changing needs.”The October 27 report follows an October 12 federal appeal for protection of Canadian Jews in the wake of the terrorist attacks in the Middle East. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc called for protection from any “glorification of violence or terror” and that it is critical to “support Canada’s Jewish community at this difficult time.”MPs earlier expressed outrage over antisemitic incidents following the October 7 attacks including gunfire outside a Jewish home in Winnipeg, street boycotts of Jewish shops in Toronto, and the attempted firebombing of synagogues and Jewish kindergartens in Montréal.“What is the point of Canada’s hate propaganda laws if they are not enforced?” Independent MP Kevin Vuong said in the House of Commons. “We are seeing on streets across Canada pro-Hamas rallies calling for the boycotting or swarming of businesses just because they are owned by Jews,” he added. “That is repulsive.”The February 2022 CSIS memo was written four days after the intelligence agency investigated the single Nazi flag displayed briefly at the Ottawa protests. “A small number of individuals displayed handwritten statements or images on their flags in an attempt to focus their message,” wrote CSIS. “Specifically several added a swastika to their flag, not necessarily to self-identify as Nazis but to imply the prime minister and federal government are acting like Nazis by imposing public health mandates.”The appearance of the Nazi flag outside Parliament prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to describe Freedom Convoy protesters as Nazis. “Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas,” Trudeau told the House of Commons at the time.The incident prompted Liberal and NDP MPs to convene a hearing of the Commons Heritage Committee to discuss banning the swastika in Canada. “This cannot continue,” said NDP MP Peter Julian. “We have these appalling symbols that are openly displayed."