Feds' committee recommend halting expansion of MAiD for mental illness

The feds' special joint committee on MAiD (AMAD) has recommended an indefinite pause to the expansion of MAiD solely for mental illness.As reported by CBC, this MAiD eligibility criteria expansion is set to take effect in March 2027, unless the feds intervene.Back in February, the AMAD began a comprehensive review of whether Canada should expand its euthanasia program to include mental illness. In total, the AMAD committee heard from 44 witnesses and received 32 different briefs, many of which were opposed to granting the expansion. The 98-page report was tabled in the House of Commons on Wednesday — the 10th anniversary of the MAiD legislation being introduced in Canada. .In the report, committee members recommended feds "amend the Criminal Code to indefinitely exclude persons whose sole underlying medical condition is a mental illness from eligibility for medical assistance in dying."Three sources, with knowledge of the report but were not authorized to speak on the matter, previously shared with CBC prior to the report being released that it contained the following recommendation:"That the Government of Canada amend the Criminal Code to indefinitely exclude persons whose sole underlying medical condition is a mental illness from eligibility for medical assistance in dying on the grounds that the evidentiary and systemic conditions necessary for safe and equitable implementation cannot presently be met," revealed one of the sources.They also divulged all Liberal and Conservative MPs on the committee unanimously agree there should be an indefinite pause, along with the joint AMAD chair, Senator Yonah Martin.However, according to the National Post three senators on the 17-member committee are in favour of the expansion and will be issuing a dissenting report that could be "scathing.".The dissenting report is anticipated to request a Supreme Court reference, which is an advisory legal opinion the feds can request.The Bloc Québécois confirmed its vice-chair, Luc Thériault, will also be issuing a dissenting opinion.Most of the committee's members agree the Canadian legal and healthcare systems are not prepared to respond to the MAiD expansion for mental illness, said one source.It was also revealed many of the AMAD Committee members were particularly persuaded by hearing the experiences of European countries that have already allowed MAiD for mental illness, including the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg..The source pointed to a pattern that members took note of, where many people requesting MAiD for mental illness had experienced trauma, were in abject poverty, or had no social support, which the government should address.Justice Minister Sean Fraser will be taking the lead and responding to the committee's report, but is not expected to release a decision until July 11, the deadline for feedback on the committee's report.If the feds wish to indefinitely pause the expansion of MAiD for mental illness, they will have to introduce new legislation or put it on hold for another two years. Many of the witnesses who appeared before the AMAD committee, such as the multiple psychiatrists, warned there is no broadly accepted definition of irremediability and “people can and do recover from prolonged suffering," caused by all sorts of mental illnesses, provided they receive appropriate treatment and support. .Alberta is already moving to exclude mental illness as a sole underlying condition for MAiD, under Bill 18, the Safeguards for Last Resort Termination of Life Act, which if passed will prohibit MAiD under those conditions.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith commented on the announcement the feds would be receiving the AMAD report Wednesday. "Alberta already acted, by passing our own legislation to protect vulnerable people, because those facing mental health challenges deserve treatment, support, and hope, not an assisted death," wrote Smith on X. "We’re encouraged to see Ottawa reconsidering this path and moving toward a more compassionate approach.".Quebec has already passed Bill 11, excluding MAiD for mental illness, except in cases involving a neurocognitive disorder.