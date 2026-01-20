Feds concede vaccine injury program caused hardship for Canadians

Ottawa is admitting its vaccine injury compensation system has failed Canadians harmed by COVID-19 shots, acknowledging delays and mismanagement after paying out more than $18 million while thousands of claims remain unresolved.Blacklock's Reporter says the Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed it will take direct control of the Vaccine Injury Support Program effective April 1, 2026, ending reliance on outside consultants who federal officials now concede caused “frustration and hardship” for applicants seeking compensation.In a December 12 briefing note, the agency said it had heard repeatedly that the claims process was “slow and difficult for many,” prompting the federal government to intervene. The note said Ottawa remains committed to providing timely financial support to people who suffer serious and permanent injuries after receiving Health Canada–approved vaccines.The management change was confirmed in a President’s Binder dated October 2, released Monday, following reporting last summer that raised concerns about consultant-led administration of the program.“The Government of Canada intends to bring the administration of the program under the Public Health Agency as of April 1, 2026,” the Binder said, adding that officials are working with the consultant to ensure a smooth transition while continuing payments to approved claimants.As of July 1, compensation totaled $18.1 million, with 3,317 Canadians having filed claims. Most cases remain pending. Payments cover medical costs and funeral expenses, but the agency failed to update required program statistics by last December 1..The program was initially budgeted at $75 million, but internal health department documents from 2024 acknowledged costs would run millions over budget as demand continued to surge.“The overall cost of the program is dependent on the volume of claims and compensation awarded over time, and that the demand remains at very high levels,” said a memo titled Funding for the pan-Canadian vaccine injury support program. It said the funding was meant to ensure Canadians injured by vaccines administered on or after December 8, 2020, have access to a fair and timely compensation mechanism.During the pandemic, the Public Health Agency also acknowledged it collected incomplete data on adverse events linked to COVID-19 vaccines. More than 10,000 serious cases were reported, including 442 deaths. The reports included 1,167 cases of heart inflammation, 289 strokes, 283 heart attacks, 198 cases of facial paralysis, 116 cases of kidney damage, and 88 spontaneous abortions.A 2023 user guide instructed doctors, nurses, and pharmacists to rely on professional judgment when reporting adverse events, particularly those that were life-threatening, resulted in death, required hospitalization, caused lasting disability, or led to congenital malformations.The federal admission marks a rare acknowledgment that Ottawa’s vaccine injury response left harmed Canadians waiting — and struggling — while the system meant to help them fell short.