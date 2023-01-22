Hacking

 By Reid Small

A “cyber incident” that knocked the National Research Council offline last year was a foreign attack, the agency confirms. It would not elaborate, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The audit report will not be published,” the council said in a statement.

