Is this the future for Canadian news readers? This Internet meme is what it will look like if the Liberal government cannot resolve the impasse between what their legislation requires and what the social media platforms can live with.
A Canadian government cabinet minister previously responsible for implementing Bill C-18 is now angrily demanding that Meta lift a ban on domestic news to allow people in Yellowknife to get and share information about wildfires.
People fleeing remote northern communities have complained the ban is preventing them from sharing important information about the fires.
That in turn prompted an angry response from Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who was previously heritage minister in July when Meta began blocking Canadian news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.
"What Meta is doing now is completely unacceptable. We see that due to this ban, people do not have access to information that is absolutely crucial," Rodriguez told a briefing.
"I demand that Meta reverse this decision."
St. Catherine’s MP Chris Bittle, who is also Parliamentary Secretary to Heritage Minister Pascal St-Onge, complained on Thursday that "Meta's actions to block news are reckless and irresponsible."
In an email to the BBC, St-Onge urged Meta to reconsider.
"We believe we have a path forward in the regulatory process and we're willing to continue talking with the platforms," she said.
In response, a Meta spokesperson told Reuters the company had activated the 'Safety Check' feature on Facebook that allows users to indicate they are safe in the wake of a natural disaster or crisis.
About 77% of Canadians use Facebook and about one in four of those say it’s their primary source of local news.
so the liberals did not really think this through one bit, did they????
Trudeau is truly and evil man.
Rodrigues, you buffoon, who do you think you are to demand anything ? You reap what you sow, but you didn't imagine the repercussions of your actions.
Intended consequences, have unintentionally consequences. When "wildfires" approach Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal then the Liberals will reconsider. The NWT is far from Ottawa and has very few Liberal politicians, fake outrage by a fake Canadian.
Meta/Google/FaceBook, they are just following the law. Why is the government inciting them to disobey the law?
The Liberals call Meta "reckless and irresponsible". Sounds to me like 'the pot calling the kettle black'.
Trudeau & his morons to big tech: "If you allow Canadians to share news links, you must pay!!"
Big tech: "Ok, we won't allow sharing of news links."
Trudeau & co: "You're killing people by not allowing news link sharing!!!"
Hard to believe how stupid our government is.
This is so ironic it would be funny if the results weren't so tragic. The libtards really stepped in it this time.
Hold the course Meta. Don't even blink.
The Liberals believe they are all powerful, but are finding out they hold no power outside of Ottawa, Alberta and Saskatchewan are literally telling them to go pound sand, Meta, Twitter and google are telling them to go pound sand, but hey at least Trudeau Can still go surfing, hey does it matter to him half the country is on fire? Nope, he gets to surf, and Sofie gets to bath in sea weed. F Trudeau and F the liberals.
St-Onge using the BBC, how amusing. Why can't she use her beloved CBC?! (: LOL. Eight years ago, you would have never dreamed making this up.
Liberals are braindead.
Hey Pablo, you made your bed now lie in it and shut the hell up. You were warned this would happen and yet you plowed ahead with this ridiculous and terrible piece of legislation. Your bluster will get you no where so if you really want to help the media in Canada you should admit you were wrong and then take C-18, throw it in a barrel and light it on fire.
Be careful what you wish (legislate) for, it just might come true.
FB is only allowed to share the 'approved' narratives.
Fascist morons
Boris, your comments never fail to make me giggle.
Well Rich Me East of Alberta (instead of Rich Men North of Richmond), you can't have your cake and eat it too.... Now your desire to have control of what we see and hear is working against you.... So is the leader of our country, so goes our country... (Proverbs 28:2).
