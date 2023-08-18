Meta Google

Is this the future for Canadian news readers? This Internet meme is what it will look like if the Liberal government cannot resolve the impasse between what their legislation requires and what the social media platforms can live with.

A Canadian government cabinet minister previously responsible for implementing Bill C-18 is now angrily demanding that Meta lift a ban on domestic news to allow people in Yellowknife to get and share information about wildfires.

People fleeing remote northern communities have complained the ban is preventing them from sharing important information about the fires.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Alterego64
Alterego64

so the liberals did not really think this through one bit, did they????

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

Trudeau is truly and evil man.

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Rodrigues, you buffoon, who do you think you are to demand anything ? You reap what you sow, but you didn't imagine the repercussions of your actions.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Intended consequences, have unintentionally consequences. When "wildfires" approach Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal then the Liberals will reconsider. The NWT is far from Ottawa and has very few Liberal politicians, fake outrage by a fake Canadian.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Meta/Google/FaceBook, they are just following the law. Why is the government inciting them to disobey the law?

Report Add Reply
psalmon70
psalmon70

The Liberals call Meta "reckless and irresponsible". Sounds to me like 'the pot calling the kettle black'.

Report Add Reply
timsiebert
timsiebert

Trudeau & his morons to big tech: "If you allow Canadians to share news links, you must pay!!"

Big tech: "Ok, we won't allow sharing of news links."

Trudeau & co: "You're killing people by not allowing news link sharing!!!"

Hard to believe how stupid our government is.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

This is so ironic it would be funny if the results weren't so tragic. The libtards really stepped in it this time.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Hold the course Meta. Don't even blink.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The Liberals believe they are all powerful, but are finding out they hold no power outside of Ottawa, Alberta and Saskatchewan are literally telling them to go pound sand, Meta, Twitter and google are telling them to go pound sand, but hey at least Trudeau Can still go surfing, hey does it matter to him half the country is on fire? Nope, he gets to surf, and Sofie gets to bath in sea weed. F Trudeau and F the liberals.

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

St-Onge using the BBC, how amusing. Why can't she use her beloved CBC?! (: LOL. Eight years ago, you would have never dreamed making this up.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Liberals are braindead.

Report Add Reply
LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

Hey Pablo, you made your bed now lie in it and shut the hell up. You were warned this would happen and yet you plowed ahead with this ridiculous and terrible piece of legislation. Your bluster will get you no where so if you really want to help the media in Canada you should admit you were wrong and then take C-18, throw it in a barrel and light it on fire.

Report Add Reply
Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Be careful what you wish (legislate) for, it just might come true.

FB is only allowed to share the 'approved' narratives.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Fascist morons

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Boris, your comments never fail to make me giggle.

Report Add Reply
skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Well Rich Me East of Alberta (instead of Rich Men North of Richmond), you can't have your cake and eat it too.... Now your desire to have control of what we see and hear is working against you.... So is the leader of our country, so goes our country... (Proverbs 28:2).

Report Add Reply

