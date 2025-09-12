Feds exploring 'all options' to 'formally dissolve' pro-Hamas terrorist group Samidoun

The federal government has announced it is taking steps to "formally dissolve" Samidoun, a pro-Hamas organization listed as a terrorist entity in Canada.Despite the designation, Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network has continued operating as a recognized non-profit.."It is completely unacceptable that any organization listed as a terrorist entity by the Government of Canada continues to exist as a federally registered not-for-profit organization," Industry Minister Melanie Joly wrote in a post on X.She explained that she's "directed government officials to urgently look at any and all options to formally dissolve Samidoun as well as any and all listed terrorist entities in Canada.".Canada lists Samidoun as terrorist entity.Samidoun was officially designated a terrorist entity by Ottawa on October 15, 2024 following a rally at the Vancouver Art Gallery glorifying terrorism on the anniversary of the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas on civilians in Israel..WATCH: Anti-Israel demonstrators burn Canadian flags in Vancouver.In a statement at the time, Public Safety Canada explained that Samidoun would no longer be able to operate in Canada, and that it will be a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to "knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group," or "directly or indirectly provide property knowing that it will be used by or benefit a terrorist group."."Violent extremism, acts of terrorism or terrorist financing have no place in Canadian society or abroad," then-Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc said. "The listing of Samidoun as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code sends a strong message that Canada will not tolerate this type of activity, and will do everything in its power to counter the ongoing threat to Canada's national security and all people in Canada."Despite these strong messages, Samidoun has continued to operate as a non-profit.."What's the point of listing Samidoun as a terrorist organization if they continue to operate in the streets of Canada, continue to operate and recruit and travel back and forth, and, of course, most egregiously, also still have status of a non-profit organization?" Sen. Leo Housakos asked during Senate Question Period on June 25. "How are these two things congruent with one another?"Now-former Sen. Marc Gold replied that giving or withdrawing non-profit status is "primarily in the hands of the [Canada Revenue Agency]," and as such, it "has not been the practice or policy of this or previous governments ... of directing them what to do."Housakos agreed with Gold that it wasn't their job to direct the CRA, but maintained that such agencies should "respect the wishes of the Canadian government when we list terrorist organizations."