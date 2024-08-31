Feds face scrutiny over $8.8 Million condo purchase for NYC consul general

The federal government is under fire for purchasing a new $8.8 million luxury condo in Manhattan for Consul General Tom Clark, despite assertions that the existing Park Avenue diplomatic residence was perfectly suitable and "move-in ready." The controversy was sparked during testimony at the Commons government operations committee, where Conservative MPs questioned the justification for the lavish expenditure.Thomas Aabo, a realtor with Douglas Elliman Real Estate Ltd., who managed the government's New York property transactions, testified that the previous Park Avenue residence was in excellent condition. "It’s a wonderful residence," Aabo stated, adding that the property was "move-in ready" and not in need of any renovations.The government's decision to buy a new condo was met with skepticism by Conservative MP Larry Brock (Brantford-Brant, Ont.). "It was good enough for 19 previous consul generals except for Tom Clark," Brock remarked, suggesting that the claim of the old property being a "fixer-upper" was misleading. "I think it is disingenuous and actually a lie to Canadians when Justin Trudeau and his government are essentially claiming this property was a fixer-upper," Brock added.The committee also highlighted that Canada's Ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, continues to live in the same Park Avenue building that was deemed unsuitable for Consul General Clark. "Interesting," said Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie (Calgary Midnapore), questioning the rationale behind the purchase. "There just seems to be some type of disconnect there."Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, Ont.) criticized the purchase as an extravagant and unnecessary expense. "This is in the context of a $9 million residence on Billionaires’ Row that is going to serve one person and duplicate existing space the office of Canada’s representative in New York already has," Barrett said, calling the decision "out of touch."Despite the criticism, Liberal MP Pam Damoff (Oakville North-Burlington, Ont.) defended the purchase as "a good deal" for taxpayers, dismissing the notion that it was a wasteful political decision. "All of a sudden they are trying to portray this as a political decision, that somehow we are wasting taxpayer dollars," Damoff argued.The committee continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the purchase, which included luxury amenities such as a marble bathroom, quartzite flooring, and a $4,600 German-made Gaggenau coffee maker..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.