Three employees from federal departments and agencies were fired for being foreign agents. The federal government did not disclose their identities or for what governments they were spying.
Cabinet in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons said one department of Employment staffer was fired as a spy in 2019.
A lone Canada Border Services Agency (BSA) employee was similarly fired that same year.
A third spy at the department of Fisheries was terminated in 2017.
“A review for cause is typically initiated following receipt of new information from the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service that may indicate a potential national security concern,” wrote the BSA.
“If the risk is assessed as being unacceptable, the deputy head, as the sole authority over the decision, may revoke the ‘secret’ or ‘top secret’ clearance.”
The disclosures were made at the request of Conservative MP John Barlow (Foothills, AB) who asked, “How many individuals have had their security clearances revoked for cause since 2016?” and “How many were due to the individual spying or otherwise acting on behalf of a foreign government?”
The three spies were among 307 federal employees fired following the loss of security clearances, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Staffers may be stripped of clearance for misconduct at work, association with suspected criminals, or convictions for offences unrelated to work. The suspensions totalled:
121 at the department of Public Works
71 at the Canada Revenue Agency
64 at the department of Employment
11 at the department of Foreign Affairs
10 at the Canada Border Services Agency
nine at the department of Fisheries
seven at the department of National Defence
four at Shared Services Canada, the federal IT agency
three at the Public Health Agency of Canada
two at the department of Immigration
one each at the Communications Security Establishment, department of Environment, department of Veterans Affairs, Canada School of Public Service, and Transportation Safety Board
Disclosure of the spy firings followed 2021 Commons committee testimony by a former national security advisor, Richard Fadden, that subterfuge by agents of China was commonplace.
“They are after us, if I can use the vernacular, from a whole variety of perspectives,” Fadden testified at the Commons Special committee on Canada-China Relations.
“They are after us in a negative sort of way.”
“The great difficulty we have in Canada is the general public has trouble understanding that we are threatened,” said Fadden.
“We feel very comfortable here in North America.”
“We have three oceans. We have a border with the United States,” said Fadden.
“Sometimes you have to face a crisis before you truly understand there is a problem.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Why not tell us for what countries the spys were working?
They should be in jail, not just fired! While their at it they should arrest and lock up Trudeau and every liberal MP for treason!
Umm - why are these people only fired and not imprisoned for espionage and treason? Are Canadians this numb and apathetic that having actual spies in the government doesn’t concern anyone?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.